Thomas Markle Sr has said he will not allow his daughter, Meghan Markle, to “bury” him while he is still alive.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father, 78, claimed in the Australian news programme 7News Spotlight that his daughter had not called him in four years. He has said that his appearance on the programme would be his “final ever” interview.

He said that he suffered a debilitating stroke last year and expressed disappointment that she did not reach out.

“If she doesn’t turn up for a stroke, if that doesn’t move her, what would?” he said.

The Independent has contacted representatives of the Sussexes for comment.

It comes after Prince Harry wrote in his tell-all memoir Spare that Meghan was “mourning the loss of her father”.

Thomas told the programme: “She killed me and then mourned me.”

He added: “I refuse to be buried by her.”

Meghan and Thomas have a strained relationship, which came to a head after Thomas collaborated with paparazzi to stage several photo shoots before her wedding to Harry in 2018.

Thomas did not attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding and leaked part of one of her private letters to Associated Newspapers Limited in 2018.

Meghan later sued the publisher for reproducing parts of the letter.

Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle, speaks to Good Morning Britain about his daughter’s interview with Oprah Winfrey (Good Morning Britain)

In their Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, the duchess spoke about learning her father wouldn’t be attending her wedding from a TMZ report.

“The unravelling happened that week when he wouldn’t pick up my call,” Meghan said. “And instead you’re talking to TMZ. And I’m finding out that you’re not coming to our wedding through a tabloid.”

Elsewhere in the interview with the Australian broadcaster, Thomas said that he wishes he and Meghan could “work out their differences” and “sit down and talk”.

He also said that he regretted posing for the paparazzi photos and that he leaked the letter Meghan sent him.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s half-sister Samantha claims that Meghan and Harry have a “toxic relationship”.

The programme sees clips of Harry and Meghan walking together at various points in their relationship shown alongside a voiceover from Samantha, who said: “They are really unhealthy for each other.”