Meghan Markle supporters are defending the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry after Donald Trump made negative comments about the couple and the fate of their relationship.

The former president discussed the duchess during an interview with Piers Morgan for the presenter’s new TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, which airs Monday.

During the interview, Mr Trump claimed that the royals’ marriage will have a “bad” ending and that the Duke of Sussex is “whipped” by the former Suits star, according to a preview clip shared by Morgan.

“I won’t use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen,” he said.

The former president also said that the duchess will leave Harry “when she decides that she likes some other guy better,” and that he is “not a fan of Meghan, and wasn’t from the beginning”.

“Poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he’s an embarrassment,” he said, adding that he thinks the marriage will end and “it’ll end bad”. “I’ve been a very good predictor, as you know. I predicted almost everything,” he said.

Mr Trump also told the TV presenter that he did not appreciate the duchess’s comments about the royal family, with the former president claiming that he himself has a good relationship with the Queen, who he met during his time in office.

“And I think when she spoke badly of the royal family, but in particular the Queen you know, I met the Queen. It was supposed to be for 20 minutes,” he said, adding that he ended up speaking with the monarch for longer “because she liked me and I liked her and she let it be known”.

Mr Trump also expressed his belief that the duke and duchess’s royal titles should be removed.

While the full interview has not yet aired, the former president’s comments have already sparked backlash on social media, where supporters of the Duchess of Sussex have spoken out in defence of the royal.

“Trump being @piersmorgan first guest appearance on #piersuncensored is predictable. Another predictable part of this new show is Meghan Markle featured in the first interview,” one person tweeted. “How can you loathe someone so much that you are unable to move on from the hatred?”

Another person said: “He’s so gross. Trump doesn’t like Meghan Markle because she had the audacity to speak the truth about him. Trump shows once again his dysfunctional family values by suggesting the Queen should’ve disowned them.”

“Imagine, Meghan Markle is now so powerful that even Donald Trump is scared of her,” someone else tweeted, while another person joked: “I think that’s also known as ‘happily married.’”

Others noted that this is not the first time that Mr Trump has become “fixated” on a relationship that is not his own, with one person writing on Twitter: “I remember when he was fixated on [the] Kristen Stewart/Robert Pattinson relationship. Very strange and creepy.”

Mr Trump has previously spoken publicly about the duchess, as he has said before that he is “not a fan of hers”.

“I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one,” the 75 year old said in December 2021. “I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it. I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen. I think she’s very disrespectful to the Royal Family and most importantly, to the Queen.”

Meghan has also shared her opinion on the real estate mogul, with the former actor describing the then-presidential candidate as “divisive” and “misogynistic” during an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in 2016.

Mr Trump’s interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored will air on Monday.