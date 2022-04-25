Trump news - live: Former president hits out at Meghan Markle in Piers Morgan interview
Former president’s contentious interview - launching Morgan’s new show - airs on Monday night
‘I’m a more honest man than you’: Trump storms out of Piers Morgan interview
Donald Trump has once again taken aim at Meghan Markle and alleged that she is leading Harry “by the nose” while asserting that the Queen should strip the couple of all royal titles.
In his upcoming interview with British presenter Piers Morgan, which is set to air on Monday night, Mr Trump said that the former royals’ marriage is a ticking time bomb, which will blow up when “Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around,” reported The Sun.
He will say that he is "not a fan of Meghan" and claim that Harry is "whipped".
“I won’t use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen,” he says.
Meanwhile a newly released audio recording from January 2021 features House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy telling Republican members that Donald Trump “bears responsibility for his words and actions” around the 6 January riot – and that the then-president told him “he does have some responsibility for what happened”.
Kinzinger celebrates authoritarians' defeat in Europe
With France’s Marine Le Pen and Slovenia’s Janez Jansa both losing elections last night, Donald Trump’s opponents in the US are celebrating what to some feels like a resurgence of support for “normal” democracy on both sides of the Atlantic:
Read more about what happened in Slovenia from Ivana Sekularac below.
Retiring GOP senator declines to condemn Trump’s election falsehoods
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, who is retiring this year, was asked on CNN yesterday why he and other Washington Republicans are still not ruling out supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 election despite his role in trying to overturn his defeat in 2020.
The response was telling, with Mr Blunt insisting that the former president has the right to his “opinion” without acknowledging that the facts simply do not support that opinion – or that Mr Trump’s many critics take issue not just with his opinion, but with his actions.
Mr Blunt’s seat is host to a fractious GOP primary race in which the narrative has been dominated by Eric Greitens, a controversial former governor who has been accused of horrific domestic abuse. Despite the allegations, he refuses to drop out of the race. Donald Trump has yet to weigh in with an endorsement.
Gaetz keeps up mockery of McCarthy
Far-right Congressman Matt Gaetz was one of the first in his party to pounce on Kevin McCarthy’s comments calling on Donald Trump to resign after the events of 6 January 2021 – as well as his denial that he had said exactly what he had in fact been recorded saying.
Now, as Mr McCarthy tries to contain the damage (and Mr Trump stays surprisingly calm), Mr Gaetz is keeping up his pressure on the would-be speaker...
Warren calls McCarthy “a liar and a traitor"
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy found himself in a tight spot last week when recordings from after the 6 January insurrection revealed he had suggested Donald Trump resign the presidency and asked the then-commander-in-chief to take some responsibility for the riot. Worse, the audio was released just after Mr McCarthy had put out a written statement claiming reports of the contents were false.
Now, the rhetoric against him on the left is heating up – and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren took it to the next level yesterday, telling CNN that Mr McCarthy is “a liar and a traitor”.
That language echoes some of the more extreme terminology used by Republicans to condemn their own enemies, and Ms Warren has already been criticised for using it.
John Bowden reports:
Piers Morgan slams Trump as “pathological"
Donald Trump was enraged last week by a trailer for his interview with Piers Morgan that was edited to show him flouncing out of the room. The edit turned out to be misleading, with Mr Trump’s team releasing an audio recording of the conversation that showed it ending far more amicably.
But in advance of the interview’s airing tonight, Mr Morgan is making no effort to mend fences with the ex-president, instead describing him as obsessed with the idea that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
“He couldn’t accept that. He has a kind of blind, pathological belief that it was taken from him,” the presenter told Fox News.
Maroosha Muzaffar has the story.
Trump-backed Senate candidate drills down on 2020 election lie
David Perdue, the former Georgia senator who’s launched a primary challenge to sitting Governor Brian Kemp, began this weekend’s debate with his opponent by hammering home Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen – and that it was the governor’s fault that it was allowed to happen in their Georgia.
There is no evidence to support this. Mr Perdue also tried to contrast himself with Mr Kemp by accusing him of being a “career politician”, despite the fact that he himself was a sitting senator until he was defeated by Jon Ossoff in January last year.
Mr Perdue’s on-camera statement has been held up by many critics as an indicator of the state of the pro-Trump wing of the GOP. Yet despite his close affiliation with the former president, if polling is anything to go by, it looks like Mr Perdue is set to lose the race badly.
Watch former Trump endorsee’s latest bizarre Senate ad
Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks was dealt a major setback in his Senate campaign when Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement, citing the otherwise loyal follower’s view that the Republicans should stop fixating on the 2020 election. There was plenty of speculation that given Mr Brooks was already fading in the polls, Mr Trump was actually more concerned that he could end up backing a loser.
Whatever the reality, Mr Brooks is still gunning for the open seat, which means getting through a hotly contested primary. And his latest TV spot is a truly bizarre effort to cut through...
ICYMI: Trump fires new misogynistic attack at Meghan Markle for ‘whipping’ Harry
Former president Donald Trump has once again taken aim at Meghan Markle and alleged that she is leading Harry “by the nose”, arguing that the Queen should strip the couple of all royal titles.
Read more:
Republicans running for Georgia Governor bicker over 2020 election loss
The two top Republicans running for governor in Georgia-- former Senator David Perdue and incumbent governor Brian Kemp squared off over the 2020 and 2021 Republican election losses in the first of three debates on Sunday.
Mr Perdue continued to claim that the Democrats fraudulently won the 2020 presidential election and the 2021 US Senate runoffs in Georgia.
He also blamed Mr Kemp for Democratic control in Washington while the incumbent governor hit back and said that Mr Perdue was trying to pass off the blame for his own loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff.
“The election in 2020 was rigged and stolen,” Mr Perdue was quoted as saying in the debate sponsored by Atlanta’s WSB-TV.
“All the madness we see today ... all that started right here in Georgia when our governor caved and allowed out radical Democrats to steal our elections.”
According to state law Mr Kemp was required to certify the results and has repeatedly said any other course would have invited endless litigation.
“You have a candidate that is going to attack my record, unfortunately, all night tonight, because they didn’t have a record there to beat Jon Ossoff in 2020,” Mr Kemp said.
Piers Morgan calls Trump 'pathological'
Piers Morgan has revealed new details of what transpired during his interview with Donald Trump that apparently caused the former president to storm out.
“When we got around to the election results and to Jan 6, I just looked him straight in the eye and said I want to be clear with you, I do not agree that you had this election stolen or that it was rigged,” Morgan told Fox News on Sunday.
“And at that point, the fuse kind of went with him and he started insulting me. He called me a fool seven times.”
Morgan had then said that there was no hard evidence to point to the elections being rigged.
“He couldn’t accept that,” he said.“He has a kind of blind, pathological belief that it was taken from him.”
