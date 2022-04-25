✕ Close ‘I’m a more honest man than you’: Trump storms out of Piers Morgan interview

Donald Trump has once again taken aim at Meghan Markle and alleged that she is leading Harry “by the nose” while asserting that the Queen should strip the couple of all royal titles.

In his upcoming interview with British presenter Piers Morgan, which is set to air on Monday night, Mr Trump said that the former royals’ marriage is a ticking time bomb, which will blow up when “Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around,” reported The Sun.

He will say that he is "not a fan of Meghan" and claim that Harry is "whipped".

“I won’t use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen,” he says.

Meanwhile a newly released audio recording from January 2021 features House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy telling Republican members that Donald Trump “bears responsibility for his words and actions” around the 6 January riot – and that the then-president told him “he does have some responsibility for what happened”.