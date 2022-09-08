How coins and banknotes will change now that the Queen has died

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The death of Queen Elizabeth II after a 70-year reign will set in motion a number of changes to daily life, including a change in coins and banknotes in the United Kingdom.

During the Queen’s rule, there have been five representations of the monarch on coins in circulation. The first portrait of the monarch to be depicted on coins was taken by Mary Gillick and adopted at the beginning of her reign in 1953, while the most recent was taken by Jody Clark and introduced in 2015.

The Queen’s image is also seen on banknotes, a change that began in 1960 when the monarch first appeared on £1 notes.

Following the Queen’s death on 8 September, coins bearing the late monarch will slowly begin to be phased out while new ones bearing a portrait of King Charles III will be released. While it is not known exactly when the new coins will be released, it is expected that Charles will sit for a new portrait to be used on all new coins, notes and stamps after he takes the throne.

During the process, the Royal Mint, which is in charge of manufacturing and issuing the UK’s coins, will send recommendations to the Chancellor and obtain royal approval. Final choices are then approved by the Chancellor and the King, according to The Mirror.

As for what the currency will look like, the future portrait is expected to depict the King facing to the left, as royal tradition dictates that monarchs are depicted on coins facing the opposite way as their predecessor.

The process of replacing the banknotes featuring the late Queen is expected to be a lengthy process, according to The Guardian. The news organization notes that it’s likely to take at least two years to replace the 4.5bn sterling bank notes with currency bearing the portrait of the new monarch.

As of now, coins bearing the portrait of the Queen will likely continue to be issued for the immediate future, while all currency bearing her portrait will still be valid for use as banks gradually collect the old designs.

On the Royal Mint’s website, it currently pays tribute to the British monarch, with a statement reading: “Queen Elizabeth II ruled with heart and devotion, and will be dearly missed by all of us at The Royal Mint and by millions of people around the world. The remarkable legacy of Britain’s longest serving monarch will live on for many years to come.”