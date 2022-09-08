Over the course of her reign, Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t afraid of showing a more playful side to the monarchy.

Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

In her 70 years on the throne, the Queen had a cameo in the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, had tea with Paddington Bear, and shared a joke with Sir David Attenborough as the pair strolled through Buckingham Palace gardens for the ITV documentary The Queen’s Green Planet.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.