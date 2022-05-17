The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations are fast approaching, with Britons eagerly anticipating a four-day weekend next month.

The Platinum Jubilee marks Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne - an achievement Her Majesty reached on 6 February this year.

The bank holiday weekend will see four days of celebrations, with events including Trooping the Colour, a Platinum Jubilee concert, a pageant, and a Service of Thanksgiving.

But what is the Jubilee and why is it being celebrated in June?

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will take place across four days next month, from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.

What events will take place for the Jubilee?

There will be a slew of events held across the four-day bank holiday weekend, including:

Thursday 2 June: the Trooping the Colour parade and the Platinum Jubilee Beacons.

the Trooping the Colour parade and the Platinum Jubilee Beacons. Friday 3 June: a Service of Thanksgiving.

a Service of Thanksgiving. Saturday 4 June: The Derby at Epsom Downs and the Platinum Party at the Palace.

The Derby at Epsom Downs and the Platinum Party at the Palace. Sunday 5 June: The Big Jubilee Lunch and The Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Which royals will attend events at the Jubilee?

The Queen is expected to attend three events across the weekend, including the Trooping the Colour, the Service of Thanksgiving and the Derby at Epsom Downs.

However, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously said that the 96-year-old’s attendance at these events may not be confirmed until the day of.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be flying to England with their children, Archie and Lilibet, to celebrate the milestone, but it is not clear which events they will be part of.

It has been confirmed that Harry and Meghan will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour parade and neither will Prince Andrew. The Palace said that only working royals will be invited to the balcony.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Wales over the four-day weekend, while Princess Anne will go to Scotland, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Northern Ireland.

Why is the Jubilee celebrated in June and not February?

The Queen marked her 70th year on the throne on 6 February this year, but she is not celebrating her Platinum Jubilee until June.

The reason for this is because 6 February also marks the anniversary of her father’s death, as she ascended the throne the day that King George VI died in 1952.

It was also for this reason that the Queen was not coronated until 2 June 1953, almost 18 months after she became Queen, to allow for a suitable period of mourning to pass.

