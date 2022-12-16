Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince William quoted an extract from the late Queen’s Christmas message on “togetherness” at a carol concert on Thursday evening (15 December), just hours after a series of controversial claims were made by Harry and Meghan in the final part of their Netflix documentary.

The royal family put on a united front at Westminster Abbey, with the King, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales joining Kate and the wider royal family for her festive concert on Thursday evening.

Kate, who was hosting the event, thanked those taking part, including actor Hugh Bonneville who read a letter from Paddington to his Aunt Lucy.

During the service William read an extract from the late Queen’s 2012 Christmas message.

More than 1,800 people gathered in the abbey for the concert, staged to recognise the “selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”.

Kensington Palace said the second carol service was dedicated to the late Queen and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including “duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others”.

The palace said these principles are “shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them”.

A Christmas tree in the abbey was decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations, a nod to the late Queen’s famous sketch, while guests were greeted with atmospheric snowflakes from a snow machine as they arrived at the entrance.

Members of the royal family who were at the concert included the Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Their appearance came hours after a series of shocking revelations were made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the second and final instalment of their Netflix series Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry alleged that Prince William “screamed and shouted at him”, an experience he described as “terrifying”.

The incident took place at the Sandringham Estate in 2020 during a tense meeting about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s future with senior members of the royal family.

Harry claimed: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me.”

He added that Kensington Palace had “lied to protect my brother” when it issued a joint statement in both their names the same day without his permission denying a story that William had bullied him out of the royal family.

Harry also claimed his brother’s office, Kensington Palace, traded negative stories just like his father’s had in the past, saying it was “heart-breaking” to see something he and William promised they would “never ever do” taking place.

Additional reporting by PA