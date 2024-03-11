Watch live: William attends Commonwealth Day as palace breaks silence on Kate photo

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the Prince of Wales accompanies the Queen and other members of the royal family at the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 11 March.

The ceremony will be followed by a Commonwealth Day Reception at Marlborough House.

It comes as Kensington Palace broke its silence after concerns that the first picture of the Princess of Wales to be released after her surgery had been digitally altered.

The image of Kate and her children Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, said by the palace to have been taken by the Prince of Wales, was posted on social media.

The Associated Press issued a "kill notification" on the image, stating: "At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image."

In a social media post signed C for Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s accounts issued a statement that read: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”