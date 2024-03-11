Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: William attends Commonwealth Day as palace breaks silence on Kate photo

Holly Patrick
Monday 11 March 2024 10:50
Comments
Close

Watch live as the Prince of Wales accompanies the Queen and other members of the royal family at the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 11 March.

The ceremony will be followed by a Commonwealth Day Reception at Marlborough House.

It comes as Kensington Palace broke its silence after concerns that the first picture of the Princess of Wales to be released after her surgery had been digitally altered.

The image of Kate and her children Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, said by the palace to have been taken by the Prince of Wales, was posted on social media.

The Associated Press issued a "kill notification" on the image, stating: "At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image."

In a social media post signed C for Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s accounts issued a statement that read: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in