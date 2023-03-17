William and Kate to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Irish Guards

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate St Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards later on Friday (17 March).

Prince William, outgoing Colonel of the Irish Guards, will be joined by his wife Kate Middleton, incoming Colonel, at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Aldershot.

It will be Kate’s first time attending the parade as Colonel of the regiment, having recently visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards on Salisbury Plain.

The princess will present the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the officers and guardsmen, who will in turn issue it along the ranks, as well as to the Irish wolfhound regimental mascot.

The parade will conclude with a royal salute and march-past, where Kate will take the salute as the new Colonel.

After the parade the couple will meet the Irish Guards Association, which is made up of past members of the Irish Guards.

Kate will be invited to inspect the front rank whilst William will inspect the second rank.

The visit is expected to conclude with a toast to the couple.

Buckingham Palace announced in December that the Princess would take on the colonelcy after her husband was passed the Colonel of the Welsh Guards title from his father, King Charles III, since the latter ascended the throne.

The palace said three members of the family have been appointed Colonels within the Foot Guards, including Camilla as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

This role was previously held by the Duke of York and has been vacant since he was stripped of his royal titles.

Last week, Kate joined members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards in a drill exercise on Salisbury Plain, where she helped administer first aid to a wounded soldier in the scenario.

She was visiting the troops for the first time since receiving the honorary appointment last year and taken on a tour of the Salisbury Plain training area by Major General Christopher Ghika, commander of the Army in London and the Household Division, and Lieutenant Colonel James Aldridge, commander of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.