Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Years before disturbing allegations emerged against Russell Brand, the comedian became embroiled in a high-profile row with legendary musician Rod Stewart.

Brand, 48, has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women. He has strongly denied all the “very serious allegations” made against him, insisting that his relationships have been “absolutely always consensual”.

The claims appeared in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, and date back to the period between 2006 and 2013.

The Independent has contacted Brand’s representatives for further comment.

At the GQ Man of the Year Awards in 2006, Brand incurred the ire of Stewart, 78, after making a crude remark about the singer’s daughter Kimberley.

While accepting the Most Stylish award during the ceremony, Brand made a jibe at Stewart, who was in the audience.

“Here’s to Rod Stewart who had a go at me earlier this year for too much womanising,” he said. “But then again I did have a go on his daughter.”

When Stewart was then invited on stage to accept his Outstanding Achiever award in recognition of his career in music, he didn’t hold back in voicing his disapproval of Brand.

Russell Brand has denied allegations of sexual assault (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

“You went with my daughter, did you?” he said to Brand, before telling him to “stand up”.

An apparently chastened Brand then told the singer that he “took her out for one evening”, prompting Stewart to ask: “Did you behave yourself?”

Brand backtracked on his original remarks, telling Stewart: “I never touched that girl.”

“F***ing right, you didn’t,” Stewart replied, adding: “You mustn’t come up here and boast. I speak here as a father.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Brand is thought to have tried to apologise to Stewart after the incident, and the pair were later pictured together at the event. However, the musician didn’t hold back when asked to share his thoughts on comedian Brand in an interview with the Evening Standard shortly after.

“He might be a bit of a player but he shouldn’t boast,” he told the paper. “I never did. Russell’s been a bit timid since I had my say.”

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)