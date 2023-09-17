Resurfaced footage show the moments after Katy Perry was dumped by Russell Brand over text message.

The moment was caught while Perry, who was married to Mr Brand for 14 months, was filming her documentary 'Katy Perry: Part of Me' between 2011 and 2012.

In an interview the following year with Vogue, Perry said “I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

Mr Brand, 48, has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women, in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

The comedian strongly denied all allegations, and has insisted that his past relationships have been “always consensual”.

Perry, 38, has not addressed the allegations against her former husband.