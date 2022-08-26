Ryan Reynolds hilariously responds to Blake Lively tagging him in her bikini photo

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds has hilariously responded to his wife Blake Lively after she tagged him in her recent Instagram post.

On her social media account on Thursday, the 35-year-old actor shared an image of herself posing in a white bikini. In the caption, she wrote: “summer lovin’ …had me a blast.”

In the comments of the image, Reynolds hilariously responded to the Gossip Girl star by giving his newest documentary series, Welcome to Wrexham, a shoutout.

“Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales,” he wrote.

The documentary series is centred upon the Welsh association football club, Wrexham AFC, and how it was purchased by its current owners, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. In September 2020, the duo first announced their plan to buy the club, which is based in Wrexham, Wales. The series premiered on FX in the US on 24 August.

However, unlike Reynolds, many of Lively’s followers praised and wished her a happy birthday, as she turned 35 on 25 August.

“Happpppy Birthday AMAZING Blake,” one person commented, while another added: “GODDESS.”

Regarding his purchase of the football team, Reynolds recently recalled how he told his wife about the idea and how called it “really bad news”.

“I remember seeing Blake and saying, ‘I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again. Thereally bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales,’” he told McElhenney, during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month. The actor then noted that his wife’s reaction to this news was “not good”.

The couple have also been known for trolling each other on social media. On her Instagram Story last month, Lively shared a clip of Reynolds’ ad for his phone company, Mint Mobile, to promote the brand’s newest family plan.

During the commercial, Reynolds was introduced to another blonde woman, who posed as a stand-in for his partner. After the woman joked about how she “stands in for [Lively] on set during the boring stuff”, the Free Guy star said that his phone plan was “literally revolutionising the category”.

In response to the ad, The Age of Adaline star joking wrote: “Darling, If you charged more, you could afford me…Sorry, your real wife.”

“@vancityreynolds, my love, feel free to revolutionise the couch when you sleep on it tonight ! !,” she added.