Ahead of Father’s Day, Ryan Reynolds has brought back his cocktail recipe for “The Vasectomy,” this time with help from Jessie James Decker.

For the past two years, Reynolds, 46, who shares four children with wife Blake Lively, has featured his Aviation Gin in the Father’s Day cocktail, which is made using gin, tonic, lemon juice, and cranberry juice.

This year, Reynolds teamed up with Decker, 35, who shares three children with husband Eric Decker, for the “Decker Edition” of the drink, which sees the singer creating the cocktail for her partner while joking that the beverage gets its name from the procedure her husband has “refused to get”.

“It’s Father’s Day and that means it’s time for another vasectomy… something my husband has refused to get. So, today I’m taking matters into my own hands,” Decker began the Aviation Gin ad.

After filling a tall glass to the brim with ice, Decker noted that it is “probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas after what I’m told is a pretty quick and painless procedure”.

“I mean, it’s not like giving birth,” she added.

Decker then fills the glass with an ounce of cranberry juice, which she described as “sweet like an outpatient gesture of love,” before adding the Deadpool star’s gin, lemon, and Lively’s tonic brand Betty Buzz. “Looks like there’s at least one husband out there looking out for his better half,” Decker joked of the brand placement for Reynolds’ wife.

Once she’d finished making the cocktail, Decker tried a sip, declaring it “so good and so easy” before handing it off to her husband.

Reynolds then makes an appearance in the commercial, with the actor informing Decker: “You know those don’t actually work, right? Like, at all,” before walking off with the bottle of gin.

The latest iteration of the ad concludes with Decker quietly assuring her husband that the drink does work. “Don’t listen to him, they work,” she told the former NFL player.

The choice to star Decker in the ad appears to be a reference to her admission that her husband “refuses” to get the surgical procedure, which works as a form of permanent birth control by stopping sperm from leaving the body. The country music singer revealed that the football player “won’t” make an appointment for the procedure, despite her repeated requests, while speaking to US Weekly in January.

“I keep asking him: ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” Decker said. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”

At the time, the “I Still Love You” singer said the couple, who share daughter Vivianne, eight, and sons Eric, seven, and Forrest, four, probably would not have more children. “I feel like as of right now, it’s probably a no,” she told the outlet.

Reynolds’ unique Father’s Day ad has become a tradition, with the actor first unveiling the recipe for The Vasectomy cocktail in 2021. At the time, he’d amusingly claimed in a how-to video that the drink was “so bubbly, just like I feel every day I wake up after a long, full night’s sleep”.

After taking a sip, he’d joked it was “as refreshing as fatherhood”.

Reynolds and Lively, who share daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, welcomed their fourth child earlier this year. Although he often jokes about the difficulties of raising his young children, the actor told ET Canada in April that he and Lively wouldn’t have expanded their family again if they “didn’t love it”.

“You know, two to three was a huge jump… three to four less so,” the actor told the outlet. “I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

In 2022, the father of four also teamed up with another famous father, Nick Cannon, who has 12 children of his own, for a video about the cocktail.

On social media, where Reynolds has shared the clip along with the caption: “The @aviationgin Vasectomy cocktail: Quick, painless, and delicious. Thank you @jessiejamesdecker and I guess… @ericdecker?” the latest version of the ad has been met with amusement from fans.

“Brilliant always,” one person wrote, while another said: “These ads are the best.”