Ryan Reynolds has revealed he repeatedly tells Wrexham AFC player Ollie Palmer to wear a shirt around his wife, Blake Lively.

The Hollywood actor and Wrexham club co-owner shared on the Fearless in Devotion podcast that the striker has made it a habit of greeting Reynolds’s wife while shirtless.

“Every time we’ve come as a family and stuff, we’ll walk down to the locker room, and Ollie’s the first guy that walks out of that dressing room completely shirtless to have a conversation with my wife,” the Deadpool star, 46, recalled on Tuesday.

“I’m always like, ‘Ollie, put a f***ing shirt on and come back out like a gentleman,’” he joked.

Reynolds, who purchased the Welsh soccer team in 2020 with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, added that Palmer is “one of the best guys we know” – despite constantly being told to wear clothes around Lively.

It seems that Palmer may have needed the reminder more than once, considering Blake Lively is often spotted cheering on the soccer team with her family.

The parents share daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three. They also welcomed their fourth child in February, though they have not publicly shared the baby’s name or gender.

In March, a viral TikTok video captured Reynolds’ sweet interaction with his daughters at a recent Wrexham match. The heartwarming clip showed the girls running towards Reynolds on the field.

The Proposal star bent down to hug and kiss his girls, while Lively walked close behind. He was later seen posing for photos with their newborn baby, who was bundled up in a fuzzy white onesie and a grey beanie.

During the match, Blake Lively also trolled a fan at the Wrexham game when he asked the Gossip Girl star to send a message to his girlfriend. “Blake, please say hi to Stephanie. It’s my girlfriend,” the fan said in a video posted to Twitter.

“Hi, Stephanie,” Lively replied, as she smiled and waved to the camera. She then made a joke to the fan’s girlfriend, adding: “You should leave him.”

Lively’s response prompted laughter from people in the stands, while the fan responded with a playfully disappointed groan.

The Hollywood couple – who have been married since 2012 – quietly welcomed their fourth child in February. Lively appeared to confirm the newest addition to their family when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram. The A Simple Favor star shared a photo of herself without her baby bump, joking in the caption that she has “been busy”.

Reynolds recently shared how the parents have adjusted to becoming a family of six, noting that going from three children to four wasn’t the difficult transition that they were expecting.

“You know, two to three was a huge jump…three to four less so,” he told ET Canada at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards in April. “I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

The Free Guy actor added that he and his wife have always wanted a big family since they both come from big families themselves. “Yeah, I come from four, Blake comes from five. Both of us are the youngest,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to make a joke about his daughters, saying: “I haven’t met any of them yet, but they seem great. They have a private Instagram account that I follow.”