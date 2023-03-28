Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have praised the sweet moment Ryan Reynolds’ daughters ran up to him on the field after a Wrexham game over the weekend.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, a fan, @beccasiobhain90, filmed the actor, who co-owns the Welsh football team, at Wrexham AFC stadium with his children. Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are the parents to daughters: James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, and a newborn baby, who they welcomed earlier this year.

The clip showed Reynolds’ three children running towards him on the field of the Wales-based stadium. In response, the actor bent down and smiled, while one of his daughters jumped into his arms.

The Deadpool star proceeded to hug his three children and kissed one of them on the forehead, before the footage showed Lively walking toward her family. The clip ended with Reynolds jogging on the field with his daughters.

In the text over the video, the fan described how cute the interaction was, writing: “Just when I thought I couldn’t love Ryan Reynolds anymore.” She emphasised how much she “loves” Reynolds and his “beautiful” spouse in the caption.

As of 28 March, the video has more than two million views, with fans in the comments praising Reynolds’ and his children.

“I love that they all have Blake’s hair,” one wrote, while another said: “The best girl dad.”

A third added: “Such a lovely guy, so genuine.”

Other fans praised Lively’s reaction to her daughters running, one of which wrote: “I love that he gets his little girls and takes off and it doesn’t phase Blake at all. They are wonderful.”

@beccasiobhain90 also shared more details about how the couple, who’ve been married since 2012, interacted with people attending the event. “The cutest thing was after the match, Ryan and Blake took so much time to talk to fans and have photos etc, letting their little girls be girls.”

In addition to his three daughters, Reynolds also posed for photos with his newborn baby at Saturday’s game. Lively appeared to confirm that she had given birth in February, after she joked that she’d “been busy” and shared a photo without her baby bump.

Days after the Gossip Girl star shared the Instagram post, her husband was asked about the new baby and how his family was doing during an appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch. In response, he said: “Everyone is doing great. Everyone is actually doing fantastic. If we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble! But it’s a zoo over here.”

However, he refused to confirm the gender of his new child, saying: “I ain’t telling.”

Months before welcoming his child, Reynolds, who’s been known as the ultimate girl dad, joked that he wanted the baby to be another girl. “I don’t know, we never find out until [they’re born],” he said about his fourth baby’s gender during an appearance on Today in November. “I know girls, so I’m kind of hoping that. But I’m ready for whatever happens.”

He also acknowledged that he grew up with brothers himself and joked that this “experience” influenced his interest in having another daughter.

“I love my well-being and my home. I was the youngest of four, so we were just arsonists and firemen,” the Free Guy star joked.

Reynolds has also previously discussed his fears about having a son. During an interview with Access Hollywood in November 2021, he confessed that when Lively was pregnant with their third child, he wanted another daughter.

“When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn’t know, we didn’t know,” he said. “I didn’t know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door five feet away.”