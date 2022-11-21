Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sabrina Carpenter has joked that her cat has “expensive taste” after he ate part of the outfit she wore to the American Music Awards.

The 23-year-old singer arrived at the event on Sunday wearing an Oscar de la Renta two-piece set. The look included a matching silver crop top and skirt, both of which were adorned with long rhinestone tassels.

During the KABC On the Red Carpet pre-show ahead of the awards, Carpenter revealed that her cat had made it clear he was a fan of the outfit.

“My cat - you know they love tassels. I was leaving my house and my cat ate one of these,” the “Skin” singer said, according to People. “But he’s good. He’s actually got an expensive taste!”

While on the red carpet ahead of the awards show, which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the former Disney Channel star also opened up about her newest album, Emails I Can’t Send.

As she discussed how “empowering” she found the album during an interview with Billboard, she explained why her single “Nonsense” was the “most fun to write”.

“It’s just the silliest song and when we were writing it, I was like: ‘It’s never going to be put out, it’s never going to be released,’” Carpenter explained. “At first I was like: ‘It doesn’t make sense for the album.’”

“And then I kind of realised that there’s a lot of dual feelings to heartbreak and grieving and moving on. And they can be happy and sad and confident and insecure,” she continued.

Carpenter served as a presenter during the AMA awards, which saw her present Taylor Swift with the award for Favourite Music Video for “All Too Well”. The “Anti-Hero” singer took home a total of six awards, making her the biggest winner of the night.

Swift and Carpenter also earned praise when they exchanged a sweet hug on stage during the ceremony, with fans also amused when the 31-year-old singer pet the “Thumb” singer’s head to poke fun at their height difference.

See the full list of winners at the American Music Awards here.