Sabrina Carpenter pokes fun at her cat’s ‘expensive taste’ after he eats part of her AMAs outfit
Carpenter was a presenter at star-studded event on Sunday
Sabrina Carpenter has joked that her cat has “expensive taste” after he ate part of the outfit she wore to the American Music Awards.
The 23-year-old singer arrived at the event on Sunday wearing an Oscar de la Renta two-piece set. The look included a matching silver crop top and skirt, both of which were adorned with long rhinestone tassels.
During the KABC On the Red Carpet pre-show ahead of the awards, Carpenter revealed that her cat had made it clear he was a fan of the outfit.
“My cat - you know they love tassels. I was leaving my house and my cat ate one of these,” the “Skin” singer said, according to People. “But he’s good. He’s actually got an expensive taste!”
While on the red carpet ahead of the awards show, which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the former Disney Channel star also opened up about her newest album, Emails I Can’t Send.
As she discussed how “empowering” she found the album during an interview with Billboard, she explained why her single “Nonsense” was the “most fun to write”.
“It’s just the silliest song and when we were writing it, I was like: ‘It’s never going to be put out, it’s never going to be released,’” Carpenter explained. “At first I was like: ‘It doesn’t make sense for the album.’”
“And then I kind of realised that there’s a lot of dual feelings to heartbreak and grieving and moving on. And they can be happy and sad and confident and insecure,” she continued.
Carpenter served as a presenter during the AMA awards, which saw her present Taylor Swift with the award for Favourite Music Video for “All Too Well”. The “Anti-Hero” singer took home a total of six awards, making her the biggest winner of the night.
Swift and Carpenter also earned praise when they exchanged a sweet hug on stage during the ceremony, with fans also amused when the 31-year-old singer pet the “Thumb” singer’s head to poke fun at their height difference.
See the full list of winners at the American Music Awards here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies