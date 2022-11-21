Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Culture

AMAs: Kelly Rowland tells crowd to ‘chill out’ as they boo Chris Brown win

00:29

Oliver Browning | 1669024333

AMAs: Kelly Rowland tells crowd to ‘chill out’ as they boo Chris Brown win

Kelly Rowland asked the crowd at the American Music Awards to “chill out” after they booed Chris Brown’s win.

The former Destiny’s Child member announced that the rapper was the winner of the Favorite Male R&B Artist category and accepted the prize on his behalf as he was not present.

“Excuse me... Chill out,” Rowland said, raising a finger amid boos from the crowd.

“Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music,” she added, praising Brown as an “incredible performer”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

01:16

Disney reappoint Bob Iger as CEO after Bob Chapek ousted

00:50

First night of postponed Las Vegas residency was 'perfect', says Adele

10:07

The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

00:49

Boy George and Charlene face Watery Grave in next I’m a Celebrity trial

Editor's Picks

02:01

Best behind the scenes moments from Sebastian Vettel's last F1 race

01:05

World Cup 2022: Daily update from day one in Qatar

10:07

The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

02:00

How will the Autumn Budget affect you?

More Editor's Picks

01:07

The most confusing moments from Trump’s 2024 announcement

02:24

Autumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statement

02:04

Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27

01:01

Nancy Pelosi steps down as Democratic leader after losing House

News

01:24

Moment police box in teenage car-stealing gang after 132mph chase

00:35

Turkey attacks Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq after Istanbul street bombing

01:00

Elon Musk lifts ban on Donald Trump's Twitter account

00:29

Animal Rebellion activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant in London

More News

00:20

Emergency services respond as at least five killed in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

00:46

Moment Joe Lycett shreds £10,000 as David Beckham continues Qatar ambassador role

01:36

Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar held in London before World Cup

01:00

Cop27 summit reaches historic agreement to compensate countries worst-hit by climate change

US News

00:20

Emergency services respond as at least five killed in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

00:54

‘Increasingly likely’ Donald Trump will be indicted on criminal charges, says Bill Barr

00:56

Theranos: Elizabeth Holmes jailed for more than 11 years for fraud

00:45

Mother very ‘thankful’ after 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister at home

More US News

01:01

Nancy Pelosi steps down as Democratic leader after losing House

00:48

Murray Hooper: Arizona executes third death-row inmate of 2022

01:12

Security guard overpowers gunman who opened fire in methadone clinic

01:31

At least 22 police recruits struck by vehicle during morning run in Los Angeles suburb

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

More On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

01:46

World Cup 2022: England and Wales set for opening fixtures in Qatar

00:36

Qatar World Cup: England fans hunting beer ‘taken to Sheikh’s palace to meet lions’

02:01

Best behind the scenes moments from Sebastian Vettel's last F1 race

01:05

World Cup 2022: Daily update from day one in Qatar

More Sport

03:42

Morgan Freeman performs at World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar

01:30

Qatar: England squad train before opening World Cup 2022 game

00:44

Gary Lineker's opening World Cup monologue addresses Qatar human rights abuses

00:48

Harry Kane wearing rainbow armband in Qatar is part of England squad principles, says Eric Dier

Climate

00:43

Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day

02:04

Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27

04:49

Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions

01:03

UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’

More Climate

01:24

Cop27: Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly arrive in Egypt

00:31

Cop27: World’s largest plastic waste pyramid unveiled ahead of climate summit

01:24

People in power 'do not prioritise' climate crisis, says Greta Thunberg

01:57

Concerns over shrinking salt lake in Romania after drought

Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

01:08

Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club

01:03

Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress

00:47

Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it

01:46

Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch

More Premier League

00:50

Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte

01:02

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal

01:02

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up

01:13

Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss

Binge or Bin

10:48

The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin

03:26

The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season

03:00

Blockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’

12:34

The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

04:03

The Watcher is ‘soulless’ and ‘doesn’t care about satisfying viewers’

03:50

Lewis Gribbon gives ‘star-making’ performance in Somewhere Boy

11:14

Industry and This England | Binge or Bin

03:04

This England feels ‘way too soon’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

26:51

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate

44:20

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:10

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film

01:21

Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work

More Millennial Love

28:36

Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship

01:25

Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life

46:06

Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex

01:31

How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school

Lifestyle

00:28

Fireball lights up Toronto sky as it flashes past CN Tower

01:10

Snoop Dogg launches pet accessories line 'Snoop Doggie Doggs'

00:22

Tiny anteater uses zebra crossing, holding up traffic

01:19

Only Fools and Horses: Original bottle of ‘Peckham Spring’ signed by David Jason goes up for auction

More Lifestyle

00:59

Moment metal detectorist finds lost $40,000 diamond ring buried on Florida beach

00:23

Deaf five-year-old boy reacts to seeing TV character wearing cochlear implant like his

00:58

Moment chimpanzee sees her baby for first time after giving birth by emergency C-section

01:29

Chris Hemsworth focusing on health after discovering genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

04:29:59

Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022

04:39:48

Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:17

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:13

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help the Middle East achieve net zero at SGI 2022

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in