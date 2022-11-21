Kelly Rowland asked the crowd at the American Music Awards to “chill out” after they booed Chris Brown’s win.

The former Destiny’s Child member announced that the rapper was the winner of the Favorite Male R&B Artist category and accepted the prize on his behalf as he was not present.

“Excuse me... Chill out,” Rowland said, raising a finger amid boos from the crowd.

“Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music,” she added, praising Brown as an “incredible performer”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.