Sam Taylor-Johnson has revealed why she’s not interested in having conversations about age gaps in relationships.

The 57-year-old director spoke candidly about her marriage to her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is 23 years younger than her, during an interview withTime, published on 17 May. When asked if she was interested in watching any new films about older women dating younger men, Sam said she was not, before noting that she and her husband don’t talk much about their age difference.

“Not at all. I think Aaron would say the same,” she said while discussing films surrounding age gaps in relationships. “Neither of us look at each other in that way. It’s just a connection of souls and hearts and our life is our life where we’re just moving through it in a gorgeous loving way.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey director continued to share her candid thoughts about discussions and movies about age-gap relationships.

“When people make films, or talk about it or question it or dissect it, it is so strange to me. When people fall in love, they fall in love,” she added.

Aaron and Sam tied the knot in 2012, three years after they started dating. Before their wedding, they welcomed two daughters: Wylda, 14, and Romy, 12. Sam and her ex-husband, Jay Jopling, also share two daughters: Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 19.

This isn’t Sam’s first time addressing the age gap in her marriage. During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life last month, she confessed that she didn’t understand why people were so intrigued by the fact that she’s with a younger man.

“I guess that interest was more when we got together, which was now 14 years – at the beginning, was quite intense,” she said. “And that sort of fascination, because he’s younger than me, which you know, we couldn’t really fathom the fascination. But I guess it’s sort of gone away a little bit.”

“Mostly when I’m doing press and things like this it sort of resurges a little bit. But yeah, I guess people want to understand things when they can’t,” Sam continued. “They want to pick apart when they can’t fathom what a certain love story that doesn’t fit in a box is.”

During an interview with The Guardian earlier that month, she once again hit back at criticism over her marriage, emphasizing that her and Sam’s age gap “never” comes up in conversation.

“I mean, it’s coming up now because you’re asking. And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don’t know us because I guess people will always,” the Back to Black director explained. “We’re a bit of an anomaly, but it’s that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn’t really matter?”

Weeks earlier, her husband seemingly addressed their age gap himself. During an interview with Rolling Stone UK, he appeared to refer to the tabloid frenzy surrounding his relationship, as he discussed being judged for doing things at certain ages.

“You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me,” the Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging star said.