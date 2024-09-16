Saoirse Ronan and husband Jack Lowden make red carpet debut as a married couple

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Saoirse Ronan and her husband Jack Lowden have walked their first red carpet together as a married couple.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place on Sunday, September 15, marked the first time the couple have walked a red carpet together since they tied the knot earlier this year. The pair posed for photos in coordinated outfits, with Ronan, 30, donning a navy blue Louis Vuitton gown she accessorized with Bulgari jewelry. Meanwhile, Lowden, 34, cut a dashing figure in a matching navy Louis Vuitton tuxedo.

The four-time Oscar nominee attended the 2024 Emmys to support Lowden, who was nominated for Slow Horses. Lowden received a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the Apple TV+ series, in which he stars alongside Gary Oldman. The drama series’ third season premiered back in December 2023, while the show’s fourth season hit the streamer earlier this month.

Although Lowden ultimately lost to Billy Crudup, who won for The Morning Show, Lowden told Vulture he was glad to see Slow Horses’ recent jump in popularity. “A lot of people still get the name wrong,” he told the outlet. “I’ve had, ‘You’re in Sea Horse’; ‘You’re in Fast Horse’; ‘You’re in the horse thing.’ People are starting to get it right, but it’s taken a bit.”

open image in gallery Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on 15 September 2024 ( Getty Images )

According to Scottish civil marriage records, Ronan and Lowden wed in July after six years together. Their red-carpet appearance is rare for the longtime couple, who have notoriously kept their relationship private after meeting on the set of 2018’s Mary Queen of Scots – in which they played husband and wife.

Although they have declined to speak publicly about each other over the years, Ronan has recently opened up about Lowden due to their upcoming project The Outrun, set to hit theaters next month.

During an interview with The Times, Ronan recalled that it was Lowden who encouraged her to play Rona in the movie, based on Amy Liptrot’s 2016 memoir. Lowden also serves as one of the film’s producers.

“He handed the book to me and he said, ‘You have to play this,’” she recalled to the outlet. “If you find people that you love and you trust creatively, why would you not want to keep working with them?”

While she didn’t discuss their relationship, Ronan did call Lowden her “comrade,” explaining that they have “very high expectations for one another.”