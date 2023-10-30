Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up about how she and husband Freddie Prinze Jr limit their children’s candy intake on Halloween.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star and the She’s All That lead are lovers of the spooky-filled holiday, but they like to implement ground rules ahead of time. As parents to their daughter Charlotte, 13, and son Rocky, 10, the two on-screen stars prefer to be more selective with sugary treats.

“One of the things we’ve always done to curb the amount of candy that our kids eat before we even start, we go through the candy that we’re giving out and they get to put away a bunch of their favourites in a little bag with their name on it and then we usually go out trick-or-treating,” the Cruel Intentions actor told Entertainment Tonight.

“They can get as much as they want and then once we get home, we dump the candy to hand out again,” Gellar added. “So we’re not just gorging ourselves all night and that way we can make sure that the candy is safe that they’re eating.”

That being said, Gellar and Prinze Jr don’t hold back when it comes to donning creative costumes each year.

“Halloween is always one of the favourite holidays in our house. … It’s always about going out and having a great time with your friends and being creative with your costumes,” the 46-year-old actress said. “I mean, when you have two actors, obviously we like dressing up. … Our favourite thing usually every year is our couple’s costume.”

From Pretty in Pink to The Princess Bride, Gellar and Prinze Jr have assumed Hollywood’s beloved cinematic love interests. The married couple of 20 years aren’t the only celebrities to don extravagant looks for 31 October.

Among the A-listers who take their Halloween looks seriously are Heidi Klum, Kourtney Kardashian, and Halle Bailey.

Although Klum has not unveiled her highly anticipated 2023 Halloween costume yet, last year, the 50-year-old model stunned at her annual Halloween party in a full-body worm costume. She wiggled on the red carpet as she sported slimy prosthetics, looking completely unrecognisable.

While Kourtney’s rendition of her sister Kim’s first-ever Met Gala look from 2013 was one of her tamer costumes, the pregnant Lemme founder looked identical to Kim, down to her bodycon floral maxi dress and slicked back ponytail. However, last year, Kourtney and her husband Travis Barked dressed as Chucky and Tiffany Valentine from the 1998 film, as well as Frankenstein and his bride.

This year, a number of celebrities honoured the holiday over the weekend, crafting standout looks from Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe to Adele as Morticia Addams, while Bailey appeared as Daenerys Targaryen from HBO’s Game of Thrones.