Save on SIM-only deals this Black Friday with EE

Black Friday is the definitive sales event of the year, with hundreds of savings to be had across consumer tech, smart phones, gaming and even phone plans, all in time for the holiday season.

Which is why EE should be your first port of call with plenty of deals across a range of SIM-only plans.

But that’s not all, rather than relegate all the best deals to one day in the calendar, EE customers can find the best plans between 26 November and 5 December – a full ten days of savings.

EE is used by more than 25 million customers across the UK and with lighting fast 5G connectivity up and down the country, it’s easy to see why so many have chosen EE as their service provider to stay connected.

To find out more how you can save on EE’s Black Friday sale, be sure to check out some of their deals below.

25GB Essentials, 24 months: Was £28 a month, now £17 a month, EE.co.uk

If you’re after a no-nonsense sim-only package to stay connected to friends and loved ones, make video calls or stream your favourite shows, this 25GB deal will save customers £11 a month over two years – that adds up to £264 in total.

Not only does it guarantee you maximum speeds of 100Mbps, you can also gift any data you don’t use to family members as well.

100GB SIM, 24 months: £19 a month, EE.co.uk

Download your favourite TV shows or play online games for even longer. For just £2 a month extra, customers can net themselves four times as much data over a two-year period. With more to use, there’s also more to give, meaning your family can join in the deal as well with even more data sharing.

Essential Unlimited SIM, 24 months: Was £32, now £22 a month, EE.co.uk

Never worry about hitting your data cap again, with this £10 a month saving on this deal on no-fuss unlimited data. Video call, stream and download films with maximum speeds of 100Mbps, all while gifting data to your family.

All-rounder SIM, 24 months (12 months half price): Was £42 a month, now £21 a month, EE.co.uk

Loaded with EE’s fastest uncapped internet speeds and some great extras, the all-rounder deal for iPhone users offers customers some great benefits beyond unlimited data. Game in 4K and watch ultra HD videos with unlimited watch data. This deal offers new customers half price off the first year of their 24-month contract.

Worried about internet speeds slowing you down? Gain access to a VIP connection when the network is busy. If you’re travelling in the EU, data roaming is available free of charge. If that’s not enough, customers can also choose an inclusive extra with their plan, like Netflix or Google One Premium 2 TB for Android devices. If you’re an iPhone user, you can claim Apple Music or Apple TV+ as part of the deal.

Full Works SIM, 24 months (12 months half price): Was £48 a month, now £24, EE.co.uk

The Full Works SIM plan for both Android and iPhone goes even further, offering customers half price off the first year of a 2-year plan.

This deal includes uncapped unlimited data, VIP access and EU data roaming with even more extras, such as TNT Sports for football, rugby and more or Apple One, which includes Apple TV+, Apple News and Apple Arcade to name a few.

