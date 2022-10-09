Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scarlett Moffat has revealed that an incident where a stalker attempted to kidnap her was an important reminder to be “mindful” of what she posts on social media.

The former Gogglebox star recently shared the terrifying experience in a tearful Instagram video and said the stranger told her he had been waiting for her at Kings Cross station.

But in a new interview, Moffat said she was “pleased” that the terrifying incident happened to her because it reminded her how social media activity is viewed in “real time”.

The 31-year-old warned fans to be careful of what they post to avoid similar experiences.

Explaining why she shared what happened to her, Moffat told the Daily Mail that she thinks “sometimes we forget that when we post in real time, that’s real life and I never do that normally”.

“If I go out for food, as soon as I get back in the house, I’ll post a picture of my food, whereas that day I didn’t. I actually posted in real time,” she continued.

“I’m, in a way, pleased that it happened because it reminded us of how important it is to be mindful of what you’re posting on social media.”

Moffat added that she received messages from fans saying they would post photographs of their family while out of the house, “forgetting that people know the house is empty”.

“I’m just reminding people to be cautious of what they’re posting because social media is a really fun place and it should be like that and we should be able to chare experiences and all of that stuff, but yeah, we just need to be careful really.”

In her Instagram video, Moffat cried while recounting how the stranger who approached her asked her several times if she was coming home with him.

She rejected his advances but claimed that the man followed her until LNER staff noticed and intervened to help her.

The TV personality and presenter thanks the staff, who she said walked her “all the way to my home”.

She told the newspaper: “Honestly, the LNER staff… because it was the train guards that walked me to my hotel, they were honestly amazing.

“And now, whenever I get on the trains, I always ask how they are because they’re little legends. But thanks to them, it was alright, so I’m really happy that they were there. They were just little diamonds, they actually walked me all the way to my hotel.”