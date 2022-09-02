Scarlett Moffatt has tearfully recalled the moment she was followed by a stranger after posting where she was travelling to on her Instagram story.

The former Gogglebox star recalled how she was approached by a man she didn’t know at London’s King’s Cross station after posting about travelling to the capital.

Thanking staff from London North Eastern Railway (LNER) who walked her to her hotel safely, Ms Moffat urged her followers to be cautious.

“I want to say to yous [sic], do not post because you never know who’s looking at your stories,” she added.

