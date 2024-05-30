Selena Gomez reveals plan to adopt children if she’s single at 35

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has revealed she has a plan for having children, whether she’s married by then or not.

On Wednesday 29 May, the Rare Beauty founder appeared in a Time Magazine profile when she talked about despite her current relationship with producer and songwriter, Benny Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, she has learned how to handle being alone and what helped her feel better about not being in a relationship.

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,” she told the outlet. “A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

However, the Only Murders in the Building actor then ended up with her friend at the time after asking him to set her up with someone. “It just happens when you least expect it,” she reflected on her current relationship.

At another point during the interview, she even addressed Blanco’s previous comments made on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show where he said he predicted the two of them getting married and having kids.

“When I look at her, I do say, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” Blanco told Stern at the time.

“I’m predicting marriage,” Stern had told him to which Blanco replied, “You and me both,” although noting that there was no ring currently picked out or a proposal planned.

“I don’t have anything. What do you mean? I’ve got no shoes on. I’ve gotta get my act together,” he said.

“I wanna have kids, that’s my next goal,” he continued. “I have a lot of godkids; I got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum could only laugh when the magazine brought up Blanco’s interview. “He can’t lie to save his life. If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it,” she said.

Despite her happiness in her current relationship, she noted that she also tries to be careful with what she chooses to publicly share and what she doesn’t.

“I know what people can do to people I love,” the “Love On” singer said. “My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Fans began to first speculate that the two were in a relationship in July 2023 when they worked together on her recent single at the time called “Single Soon”. Gomez did not confirm the rumors until December 2023 when she liked an Instagram post from celebrity news account Pop Faction ran the headline “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship”. At the time Gomez had commented “facts”.