Selena Gomez reveals sweet note boyfriend Benny Blanco left her on napkin

Selena Gomez has shared the sweet note that her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, left her.

The 31-year-old actor took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to reveal the gift from her boyfriend, who’s known for his cooking videos. Gomez’s post included a black and white photo of a container covered by a napkin, which had a message from Blanco written on it.

“I Love You! Sleep Well! I Made You Steak!” the musician’s note read, along with a drawing of a heart.

Blanco’s note came a month after he opened up about cooking for Gomez. During an appearance on TalkShopeLive in March, he revealed which of his dishes she loves most, including steak.

“She’s a huge steak fan. So anything that has steak in it. Or, yesterday I just brought her, it’s not in my book, but I brought her, she loves soup,” he said. “So she was shooting a show yesterday so I made a little soup and I brought it over to her.”

He went on to describe some of the other recipes the Only Murders in the Building star likes from his cookbook, Open Wide.

“She always asks for these little, perfect fried potatoes in the book. She loves those. And she loves the pasta,” he explained.

Throughout their relationship, Blanco has previously revealed some of other food-related gifts he’s gotten for the “Rare” singer on social media. In February, he shared a video on TikTok of himself with a jar of pickles, which he said were his girlfriend’s “favourite.” He then explained how rare the pickles were, as they could only be shipped from Texas, before he went on to fry them and dip them into a wet mixture and breadcrumbs.

He then dipped the fried pickles in ranch as he told viewers, “Dip it. Ranch. Eat it, get laid. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

In December 2023, Gomez confirmed her romance with Blanco after months of speculation. When news fan account PopFaction posted a headline about her, which read “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” she commented: “Facts”.

When fans in the comments weren’t necessarily supportive of her new relationship, claiming that Blanco was “unworthy” of her, she didn’t hesitate to hit back.

“I don’t understand,” the Disney Channel alum wrote. “If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

“He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” she added. “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

During an appearance on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily in February, she told Zane Lowe that her relationship with Blanco was “really lovely”. She then described some of the things she values most about her dynamic with her boyfriend.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone who respects you,” she said. “I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”