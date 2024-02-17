Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, creates weird gift for Valentine’s Day

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Selena Gomez’s boyfriend has taken to TikTok to reveal what he got her for Valentine’s Day.

Benny Blanco started off his clip with a jar of pickles which he revealed were his girlfriend’s “favourite.” So instead of the more traditional day of love gift consisting of flowers, chocolates, and a hand-written card, Blanco decided to give the Only Murders in the Building actress fried pickles.

His TikTok explained how rare Gomez’s favourite pickles are as they can only be shipped from Texas before he goes on to fry them dipping the thinly sliced pickles into a wet mixture and breadcrumbs.

Blanco then dips the fried pickles in ranch as he tells his viewers, “Dip it. Ranch. Eat it, get laid. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Soon after posting the video, it went on to receive over 17 million views with many people leaving comments about the dynamic of Blanco and Gomez’s relationship.

Many commenters saw the couple as a version of Mavis and Johnny from the Hotel Transylvania movie series in which Gomez voices the character of Mavis.

“Someone said Selena and him are like Mavis and Johnny and now I can’t unsee it,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “wait, selena and benny are so mavis and johnny coded.”

“Selena and Benny are sooooo mavis and Johnny lol (hotel Transylvania),” a third commenter agreed.

Other commenters expressed general praise for the two of them and how kind the gesture of the pickles was.

“I see you Selena. If my man shipped my fav pickles from Texas and fried them I would be SOLD!” one commenter gushed.

A second person in the comments section agreed, writing, “He knew the way to her heart literally he seems to care and love her so much.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has expressed their love for each other. Gomez shared a romantic moment with Blanco after attending the 81st annual Golden Globes.

The singer, 31, posted an intimate photo on 8 December, of her and her music producer boyfriend, 35, as they exchanged a sweet kiss.

In the picture, Gomez is seen holding onto Blanco’s neck while kissing him as she stands in her red and black Giorgio Armani dress.

The star captioned the post: “I won,” as the two embraced one another.

According to People, a source told the outlet on 5 January, that Gomez is “super happy and present” in her relationship.

“She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment,” the source told People.

“Maybe that’s Benny or maybe that’s just where she’s at personally and professionally.”

“Everyone is so happy that she’s happy,” adding: “Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders [in the Building], and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours.’”

The Rare Beauty founder confirmed her relationship with Blanco in December 2023 after rumours began to circulate about their romance.

After an Instagram fan account posted an image of the pair looking cosy on 7 December, the Only Murders in the Building actor responded affirming her feelings for Blanco.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez’s comment pinned on the post reads.