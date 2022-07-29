Selena Gomez thanks fans for ‘growing up with me’ in tearful birthday video

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has an emotional message for the fans who have stood by her side as she turns 30 years old.

The Rare Beauty founder, who celebrated her 30th birthday on 22 July, shared the heartfelt video on TikTok yesterday to said thank you to every person who wished her a happy birthday.

“I got to see some of your messages,” Gomez said. “I don’t read a lot of comments but the few that I read were really, really sweet and I just want you to know that I don’t take that for granted.”

The Only Murders in the Building star also shared she “could not be more grateful” to those who donated money to the Rare Impact Fund. Gomez launched the charitable initiative alongside her Rare Beauty brand, which aims to increase access to mental health services for young people.

Gomez went on to thank her fans for “growing up with me” as she reflected on this new chapter of her life. “I’m 30 and I’m so far enjoying it,” she said, fighting back tears. “I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being in my life, for growing up with me, for putting up with me,” she added with an eye roll.

“Thank you guys so much and I hope you have a wonderful evening, night, day, morning. Wherever you are,” Gomez signed off with a blown kiss.

Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday last weekend with a formal birthday bash surrounded by friends, including longtime pal Taylor Swift. For the occasion, the “Good For You” singer was dressed in a sheer floor-length Versace gown, featuring nude pink tulle that wrapped around a corseted bodice. Gomez completed the look with a slicked-back high ponytail and large hooped earrings by Briony Raymond.

On 25 July, the Disney Channel alum posted a black-and-white portrait of herself to Instagram alongside a statement reflecting on the birthday milestone.

“My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today,” she wrote. “I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way.”

“After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30,” she continued. “Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!”