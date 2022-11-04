Selena Gomez reveals she had a wardrobe malfunction at the Emmys this year

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez revealed that she had a wardrobe malfunction with her dress while attending the Emmys this year.

The 30-year-old actor recalled an incident at the event in September while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday to promote her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

During the conversation, host Kelly Clarkson recalled how she attempted to greet Gomez at the Emmys, where the Wizards of Waverly Place star wore a white halter gown. After Clarkson noted that she missed her opportunity to speak to her, Gomez went on to reveal that she was having an issue with her dress at the event.

“My dress was actually riding up the entire time,” she said. “So a lot of people saw something they didn’t want to see, so I’m so sorry.”

The “Breakaway” singer then emphasised that she didn’t actually get the chance to say hello to Gomez, before praising the actor’s dress.

“So I literally walked in the building and on stage to give an award, and I was like, ‘Oh there she is,’” Clarkson added. “You were so radiant, like in that white dress. It was so beautiful. You like stuck out to me.”

At the 74th annual award show last month, Gomez appeared on stage alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. On social media, she received widespread praise for her outfit, with fans calling her “beautiful” and “radiant”.

Following her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Gomez appeared on the cover of The Rolling Stone, where she opened up about her documentary and her experiences with bipolar disorder, after she was first diagnosed in 2018.

Speaking to the publication, Gomez discussed a “dark” period in her life and revealed that she’s been to four treatment centres for her condition.

“I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad,” she said. “It would start with depression, then it would go into isolation.”

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer proceeded to recall her isolation and how her depression affected her everyday life.

“I didn’t want anyone to talk to me. My friends would bring me food because they love me, but none of us knew what it was,” she added. “Sometimes it was weeks I’d be in bed, to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath.”