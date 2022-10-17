Fans react to ‘touching moment’ Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber hug each other at a gala
Reunion comes after Bieber spoke candidly about her relationship with her husband’s ex-girlfriend
Hailey Bieber finally breaks silence on claims she ‘stole’ husband Justin from Selena Gomez
Fans are “happy” about recent photos where Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are hugging and posing for pictures together at the Academy Museum Gala.
This reunion comes after the 25-year-old model spoke candidly about her relationship with her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, claiming they owe each other nothing but “respect”.
In the photos, taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, Gomez and the Rhode beauty founder can be seen smiling, with one photo showing them sharing a hug.
For the event, Bieber wore a sultry strapless gown from Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2023 collection, while Gomez chose a chic black suit with satin lapels and flared trousers.
A source told Entertainment Tonight that the well-timed photos were meant to “show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore”.
Fans on social media are “happy” about the fact there’s “no bad blood” between Gomez and Hailey.
“Selena Gomez hugging Hailey Bieber and posing for photos is honestly the most wholesome s***,” one person wrote. “People love to put women up against each other, especially over a man, but we are the most compassionate and loving creatures and that s*** proves it.”
Another person wrote: “Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber hugging made my entire year.”
Last month, during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, Hailey denied rumours that she was romantically involved with Justin while he was dating the Only Murders in the Building star, and spoke out against the “disrespectful” way she was treated by Gomez’s fans at the Met Gala.
The model was also asked whether she has spoken to her husband’s ex.
In response, Hailey replied: “Yes,” before Cooper followed up by asking whether the pair have spoken since she and Justin got married in 2018. After reiterating that they have spoken, Hailey noted that “that’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love”.
The model also told Cooper that she believes that the pair owe each other nothing but respect, while revealing that she respects Gomez “a lot”.
“She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot and I think there’s no expectations,” she said. “I respect her, there’s no drama personally.”
