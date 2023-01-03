Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are currently speculating that Selena Gomez is dating Nicola Peltz Beckham’s brother, Bradley, after the singer spend New Year’s Eve celebrating with the Peltz-Beckham family.

The 30-year-old actor has been spotted with Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham on multiple occasions. In November, Gomez posted a TikTok video of herself having dinner with the couple and their family, including Bradley.

On Monday, Gomez also took to Instagram to share several photos of her with Brooklyn and Nicola in Los Cabos, Mexico for New Year’s Eve. The images also featured many candid snaps of the trio, including one of Gomez leaning towards the actor’s cheek and another of the two women getting their hair and makeup done.

In the caption, the Only Murders in the Building star teased that she had become romantically involved with the married couple.

“Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” she jokingly wrote.

As the group has frequently posted about each other on social media over the last few months, fans have questioned their friendship. More specifically, Twitter users have been wondering if Gomez’s bond with the family could mean that she’s dating Nicola’s older brother.

“Selena is dating Brad peltz?” one wrote.

“Streets saying this Selena new man,” another wrote, along with a photo of Bradley from his Instagram account.

As reported by the Daily Mail, another eagle-eyed fan on Twitter noticed that the 33-year-old liked a video of Gomez on Instagram, which was posted by her makeup artist Hung Vanngo.

Fans also claimed that Bradley could be a good fit for Gomez after looking at what appeared to be his LinkedIn profile. The page describes him as a Yale University graduate who founded Mymo, a site for doctors to help keep track of patients’ electronic health records.

“Brad Peltz seems smart and has some things in common with Selena Gomez,” a Twitter user wrote. “Maybe, just maybe he’s the right man for her.”

In addition to the “Rare” singer’s post, Nicola also took to her own Instagram to share photos of their New Year’s Eve celebrations, revealing that she and Gomez were given matching dresses by Valentino to wear for the occasion.

The silver sequin mini dresses featured open backs and short hemlines.Tthe duo wore them on the yacht and also on a sandy beach. In two other images that were shared, Nicola also revealed that both she and Gomez had their names embroidered into their respective Valentino dresses alongside the year “2023”.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Gomez for comment.