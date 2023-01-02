Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Selena Gomez spent New Year’s Eve celebrating with her friends, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Referring to the trio as a “throuple”, the 30-year-old musician teased that she had become romantically involved with the married couple.

Gomez shared several photographs of them togther in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Instagram.

The first was a black and white shot of the trio hugging on a yacht. It was followed by more candid snaps of them together, including one of Gomez leaning towards Peltz’s cheek and another featuring the two of them getting their hair and makeup done together.

Gomez captioned the post: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone”.

The post has already received more than two million likes and thousands of comments from fans.

“Could y’all imagine somehow meeting Selena and becoming her best friend. Like it’s literally my dream. I cannot imagine how much fun they have,” commented one person.

“I ship this so hard,” added another.

Peltz shared further photographs of the celebrations on her own Instagram, revealing that she and Gomez were given matching dresses by Valentino to wear for the occasion.

The silver sequin mini dresses featured open backs and short hemlines.

The two stars were seen wearing them on the yacht and also on a sandy beach, on which Peltz was wearing silver platform shoes while Gomez went barefoot.

In two further images shared by Peltz, it was revealed that both women had their names embroidered into their respective Valentino dresses alongside the year “2023”.