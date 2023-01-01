Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Beckham has shared a sweet message for son Brooklyn Beckham on New Year’s Eve.

The football superstar, 47, posted a photgraph of himself and his family enjoying the fireworks display in London on Saturday (31 December 2022) on his Instagram account.

He was accompanied by his wife Victoria, sons Romeo and Cruz, and 11-year-old daughter Harper.

The eldest Beckham sibling, Brooklyn celebrated Christmas with wife Nicola Peltz’s family before the couple reportedly joined Selena Gomez in Cabo for the New Year’s Eve weekend.

The former England captain captioned his post: “Happy New Year from the BECKHAMs” with several heart emojis.

Addressing Brooklyn, he added: “We love you Brooklyn Beckham, we miss you.”

Brooklyn, 23, and Peltz, 27, tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in April last year. Wedding guests included Gomez, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, and Eva Longoria.

He recently admitted that he was “very nervous” that Peltz would change her mind about marrying him at the last moment.

“So I was on my guard, ‘I’m marrying my best friend, what if she doesn’t want to?’” the aspiring chef and photographer said.

In an interview last November, Brooklyn opened up about wanting to start a family with Peltz, noting that “my dad was young when he had me”.

“He was 23. And I’m 23 now. I’ve always wanted to be a young dad,” he told People magazine.

Here’s how other celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Courtney Cox and Kylie Jenner brought in the new year.