Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty donates money to Palestine relief efforts

Selena Gomez’s makeup brand, Rare Beauty, has addressed the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza after its superstar founder announced a break from social media because of the “horror, hate, violence and terror” in the world.

The brand took to Instagram specifically mentioning the 7 October attack and addressed that they would be donating to Palestine relief organisations as the conflict continues.

The post from Monday 6 November features a burgundy square with white text across it that reads, “Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza.”

“We are devastated by the images and reports coming from the Middle East,” the company’s caption began.

“Thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes & millions of civilians have been displaced & left without access to food, water, medicine, or basic necessities for survival. A large number of these victims are children. Palestinian civilians must be protected, period.”

The caption goes on to condemn the attacks on civilians and children as well as denouncing “Any & all forms of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.” Rare Beauty’s post charges anyone who sees it to help out where and when they can because “Every bit of help can make a difference.”

As for the company itself, they added in the caption where donations will be made. “Rare Beauty will be making donations to the International Red Cross/Red Crescent Societies - Magen David Adom, & Palestinian Red Crescent Society - who are providing urgent care on the ground. We will also be donating to UNICEF to help get urgent medical relief & resources to the children of Gaza,” the caption read.

The makeup brand’s caption ended with a message for everyone to be kind and treat people with respect in addition to a list of mental health resources.

Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection on March 29, 2023 in New York City (Getty Images)

Rare Beauty’s social media post comes around one week after its founder, Gomez, went public about taking a break from social media herself.

She posted to her Instagram story on 30 October explaining that she decided to step back because of “All of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world”.

“I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world,” she wrote. “People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any group is horrific.”

She told those reading her post that everyone needs to be protected and that the violence needs to be stopped.

“We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good,” she continued. “I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for anyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

Gomez ended her message similar to the way someone ends a letter, “Love, Selena.”

The Only Murders in the Building star continued her message by sharing a throwback black and white photo of her now 10-year-old sister, Gracie, as she was running on a stage with a microphone in her hand.

“Having a sister, every day has made me tragically sick,” the Disney Channel alum wrote. “I would do anything for children and innocent lives.”