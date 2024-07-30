Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Selena Gomez has candidly reacted to footage of what fans are referring to as her “it girl era.”

In a video posted to TikTok last month, a fan showed a clip of Gomez from 2015, in which she was surrounded by paparazzi while walking the streets of New York City.

In the text over the video, the fan commented about Gomez in the 2010s, while making a dig at her current boyfriend, Benny Blanco. “She would never date Benny Blanco,” the text reads. The video was also set to Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s hit song, “Company.”

In the caption, the TikTok user went on to further their claim about Gomez, alleging she wouldn’t date the rapper at this previous point in her career. “I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny, she was in her IT GIRL era,” the fan wrote.

However, Gomez took to the comments on July 29 to reveal that she found amusement in the video, since the so-called “it girl era” was actually a difficult point in her life.

open image in gallery Selena Gomez candidly reacts to fan’s throwback video of her ‘it girl’ era ( selenagomez / TikTok )

“Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote.

Many fans in the comments of the video also came to the singer’s defense, praising the relationship that she has with Blanco, who she’s been dating since last year.

“I think people forget that Benny Blanco is literally Benny Blanco?” one wrote, while another added: “Benny treats her like a queen….”

A third added: “When you’re older, it’s not about beauty, it’s about peace.”

This isn’t the first time Gomez has been hit with criticism over her relationship. When she first confirmed that she was dating Blanco in December 2023, fans were quick to claim that he wasn’t “worthy” of her.

However, the “Rare” singer didn’t hesitate to defend her boyfriend from the backlash, writing in the comments of an Instagram post: “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

During an interview with Time Magazine, published in May, Gomez addressed the intense reaction to her and Blanco’s relationship. She noted that while she’s been able to brush off the scrutiny she’s faced, given her public career in Hollywood, it doesn’t change how she’s been hurt by the remarks.

“I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life,” she explained. “But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”