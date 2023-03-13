Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has reflected on receiving a kidney transplant from her “best friend” Francia Raisa, amid speculation of a rift between the actors.

In the latest episode of Apple TV Plus’s documentary series Dear..., Gomez explained how Raisa offered to donate her kidney to the singer in 2017.

“My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, ‘No, I am absolutely getting tested,’” said Gomez. “And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky.”

Gomez added that Raisa “not even second-guessing [being] a donor” was “unbelievably overwhelming” and that she will “never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia”.

In September 2017, Gomez announced Raisa had donated her kidney to the Only Murders in the Building star. She underwent the procedure following complications from lupus, the autoimmune disease Gomez was diagnosed with when she was 24.

Rumours of a fall-out between Gomez and Raisa began circulating, after the “Lose You to Love You” singer called Taylor Swift her “only friend in the industry” during an interview with Rolling Stone last November.

Reacting to news coverage of Gomez’s comments about Swift, Raisa commented: “Interesting” on an E! News post about it.

Gomez later clarified her comments under a TikTok video about the actors’ friendship at the time, writing: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know”.

Fans also noticed Raisa unfollowed Gomez – and still hasn’t followed the singer back – on Instagram. Gomez still follows Raisa on the social media platform.

Raisa, 34, and Gomez have known each other since 2007, having met during a visit to a children’s hospital at the time.