Selena Gomez gets ‘rude’ response when she asks TikTok why she’s single

Selena Gomez has been told off by a TikTok filter after the singer asked for insight into the reason she’s still single.

The 30-year-old posted a video on 13 July of her messing around with the “Why Am I Single?” filter on TikTok. In the clip, she stared at the camera while the app shuffled through answers before it stopped on: “You have bad taste.” Her initial smile faded as surprise and insult washed over her. “Well, that’s rude TikTok,” Gomez’s caption read.

The amsuing video prompted fans to flood to Gomez’s comments section, where they debated whether they thought the filter’s judgment was accurate. Some commenters pointed to her past relationships to support their argument for or against it.

“The Weeknd was not bad taste,” one user wrote, while another alleged: “JB and The Weeknd weren’t bad taste, but they were toxic.”

Someone else joked that the filter had been honest, telling Gomez: “Girl, they called you out.”

However, others assured Gomez she wasn’t alone, with one viewer writing: “We all do girl.”

Although the filter’s answer may have been a bit more brutal than Gomez thought, the Wizards of Waverly Place star isn’t shy about addressing her love life online. In her 8 June TikTok, Gomez was seen confidently screaming “I’m single” while watching a men’s soccer match. Then, on 21 February, she posted a voiceover of herself saying: “I figured out the reason I’m single. Apparently, you have to go outside and meet people.”

Gomez’s blunt TikTok reveal comes amid rumours the “Who Says” singer is dating The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White. An anonymous tip was sent to the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi on 29 June about a possible romance between the two TV stars.

“A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is casually dating again,” the post read. “He met this A-List singer-actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the states from filming overseas.”

Although Gomez and White weren’t directly referenced in the tip, fans were quick to assume it was about them as they both appeared in Vanity Fair’s 29th annual Hollywood issue in February.

The stars have yet to comment publicly on the romance speculation, however, White recently split from Addison Timlin after three years of marriage, while Gomez returned from filming Emilia Perez in Paris, France.

Even without the confirmation, some of their fans happily encouraged the relationship buzz. One excited fan wrote: “Do you think they will call each other chef?” The question was in reference to White’s role playing a James Beard Award-winning chef on The Bear, while Gomez stars on her eponymous HBO Max cooking series Selena + The Chef.

Other commenters were less than thrilled to hear more gossip about another of Gomez’s alleged relationships, following rumours that she was seeing Zayn Malik and The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart.