Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia tries on mother’s 2021 Met Gala look

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Serena Williams has shared that she let her five-year-old daughter Olympia try on the luxurious outfit that she wore at the Met Gala in 2021.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday of her daughter, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, wearing a long, fuzzy, multi-coloured cape. The clip, which is set to Meghan Trainor’s song “Made You Look”, featured Olympia with her hair up and standing in her mother’s closet while posing for the camera.

Williams poked fun at the look, writing in the caption: “Like mama like daughter. @olympiaohanian Met Gala next?”

At the annual fashion extravaganza in September 2021, the theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The tennis star notably wore he pink and black ombré cape with a silver bodysuit by Gucci.

In the comments of Williams’ latest Instagram post, her husband wrote: “This kid!!!”

Other fans also took to the comments to praise Olympia for how she looked in her mother’s cape.

“Omgggg look at her!!!!!! Cuteness overload” one wrote, while another said: “She is soooo cute....look at that little queen.”

“I literally cannot! The pose. The style,” a third added, along with three fire emojis.

Over the years, Williams and her spouse have shared some sweet posts about their child on Instagram. In December, the Reddit co-founder revealed that he and Williams had gifted their daughter a pony.

“I surprised @olympiaohanian with a new member of the farm family,” he captioned the photo of himself and Olympia posing with the horse. “She already named her: Daisy.”

This gift came two months after Ohanian celebrated his daughter’s fifth birthday on Instagram with a sweet tribute.

“I love you more every single day, you’ve made me a better man, and I’m so grateful your mama brought you into this world,” he wrote.

When announcing her plans to retire in September 2022, Williams wrote in a personal essay published inVogue about her daughter and the possibility that Olympia could become a big sister.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family,” she wrote. “I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labour of expanding our family. Don’t get me wrong: I love being a woman and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia… But I’m turning 41 this month and something’s got to give.”