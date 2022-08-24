Serena Williams shares photo with daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following Archetypes podcast release
Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast
Serena Williams has shared a photograph with her daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following the release of the duchess’s new podcast Archetypes.
Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).
“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on Archetypes for @spotify!” Williams captioned her post. “It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious.”
Markle acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when they are labelled “ambitious”.
The pair also discussed the ripple effect this has on the rest of their lives.
During the episode, Markle joked that the media once confused her with Williams, claiming that she was from Compton, California.
“This morning, I was saying to Harry: ‘Do you remember when they said: ‘Harry’s girl is straight outta Compton?’ I was like, are they talking about Serena?” she said.
Elsewhere in the episode, titled “The Misconception of Ambition,” Markle touched on motherhood, pregnancy, and the labels and tropes that try to hold women back.
You can read everything we’ve learned from the first episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast series Archetypes here.
