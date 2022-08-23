‘I’m not from Compton’: Meghan Markle jokes about being confused with Serena Williams

Meghan Markle has joked that the media once confused her with Serena Williams, claiming that she was from Compton, California.

Speaking to Ms Williams on the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex referred to reports which circulated when she became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.

“This morning, I was saying to Harry: ‘Do you remember when they said, ‘Harry’s girl is straight outta Compton?’ I was like, are they talking about Serena?" Ms Markle said.

Sign up to our newsletters.