Serena Williams reveals she’s been ‘prepared’ for retirement for ‘over a decade’

Serena Williams has opened up about her tennis career, revealing that she’s been “prepared” for her retirement for over 10 years now.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on February 8, Williams, 40, discussed her plans for her retirement, when that day comes.

“I am prepared for that day, I’ve been prepared for that day for over a decade,” she said. “So, I’ve always ... if you’ve seen King Richard [a film about her father, Richard Williams] ... you know that my dad always said you got to prepare, so I’ve been prepared for that.”

“You know, at the end of the day, I think it’s really important to always have a plan and that’s kind of what I did,” she added. “I always had a plan.”

With a busy career and four-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, who she shares with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, Williams acknowledged that her life is “a balancing act” with “some days harder” than others.

“It was definitely more tough because I’m still a mom and I’m still a wife and I’m still, you know, I want to be able to spend time and I like to be good at things,” she explained. “I want to be the best mom, you know, and I just have a wonderful team around me.”

She also emphasised that on those days where things feel a little bit “overwhelming,” she has to take a moment to “figure it out and make things work”.

In regards to timing, Williams said that she and her husband ultimately want to figure out when to have more children.

“I definitely want to have more kids, it’s just like, balance is key, you know, and just trying to find that balance,” the tennis champion said.

“I don’t know, it’s always like, ‘OK, are we ready?’ And I know the clock is ticking so I’m just like ‘OK, I need to figure out when that’s going to be’, but hopefully soon, you know. We’ll see, no pressure.”

As Williams is still yet to announce her retirement, she’s remained dedicated to her beloved sport.

Back in February 2021, Patrick Mouratoglou, Williams’s coach, told People that he doesn’t believe retirement is in the cards for Williams.

“I don’t think she will stop until she at least wins a Grand Slam, because she came back to win Grand Slams,” Mouratoglou said, in reference to Williams’ return after giving birth to her daughter in 2017. “She doesn’t quit."

At the 2021 Australian Open, Williams was questioned by reporters about possible retirement and she ended the press conference early, with tears in her eyes. Mouratoglou noted that this kind of emotion in Williams is justifiable, as she’s so committed to tennis.

“I don’t think she planned [retirement] for this certain moment. She’s dedicated all her life to tennis since she was a kid,” he said. "So the day she will retire, she will feel like she’s giving an end to 40 years of a life."

“It’s something that is difficult to measure for people,” he added. “That’s why it’s very sensitive. That’s why it’s very emotional for her. I completely get it.”