Shakira is being praised by fans after successfully performing a viral TikTok dance in six-inch heeled boots.

This week, the singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she and host Jimmy Fallon competed against one another in a “Watch-It-Once TikTok Challenge”.

During the segment, the pair were tasked with learning viral dances on the app with just one viewing, with Shakira and Fallon beginning with the dance choreographed by Jess Qualter and Brooke Blewitt that accompanies a TikTok song created by Duke & Jones of Louis Theroux rapping.

After watching the dance a second time, despite the rules, Shakira proceeded to seamlessly perform the dance, as well as one she choreographed herself to Te Felicito, before telling Fallon that she doesn’t actually know how to dance in heels.

“I don’t know how to dance in high heels,” she said after finishing her second dance.

While Shakira wasn’t completely confident in her abilities, the segment prompted praise from viewers, with many revealing how impressed they were by the singer’s moves.

On TikTok, where Shakira shared her dance to Jiggle Jiggle along with the caption: “@jimmyfallon made me jiggle jiggle for TikTok,” the impressive feat has been viewed more than 32.1m times.

“YOU MAKE IT LOOK SO EFFORTLESS TOO,” one person commented, while another said: “Shakira: I can’t dance in high heels… Proceeds to dance in high heels.”

Others joked about Shakira’s dance moves in comparison to Fallon, with another person writing: “This was the funniest thing I’ve watched in a while. I could literally feel Jimmy’s embarrassment.”

“Jimmy did pretty good on the second one, but he is right, it really isn’t fair to be in a dance competition with Shakira,” someone else said.