Shania Twain responds to use of her song in Jason Kelce shirtless memes

Shania Twain has chimed in on the shirtless memes with Philadelphia Eagles football player, Jason Kelce.

The older Kelce brother was supporting his brother Travis as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills until the Chiefs scored a touchdown and decided to celebrate by taking his shirt off.

Jason’s celebration quickly went viral, as several videos showed the father of three going shirtless in nearly 20-degree weather. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the official account for the Chiefs captioned a video of a shirtless Jason: “NO 1 HYPE MAN!!!!”

One of the posts on X featured the photo with a caption that read, “Shania Twain comes on at the bar: ‘Let’s go girls’”, referencing the beginning of Twain’s 1999 hit song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

The singer ended up responding to this post by retweeting the meme with a row of laughing emojis.

On Wednesday 24 January, the older Kelce brother discussed what it was like attending a football game just to watch and support his brother instead of playing on the pair’s recent episode of their New Heights podcast. “I got caught up in the magic of Bills’ mafia. It is, it is electric,” Jason said, noting the name of the Bills fanbase.

“The energy, the shenanigans and I’m like I gotta have my shirt off at some point,” he continued. “And I didn’t get to do it beforehand ... and I can’t just take my shirt off in the box, like, who takes their shirt off in the box? ... So I’m like you know what I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of this box. ... This is how my mind works after 40 Miller Lights.”

Following his shirtless stunt, Jason took to X to reveal that his children were watching the game from home.

“Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!” he captioned a photo on X, which showed a text message that read: “Ellie said ‘Dads boobs are showing’!”

Even his wife, Kylie Kelce, was spotted in the suite smirking at her husband’s antics. “Jason Kelce. Man of the people,” one person wrote on X, as they pointed out: “His wife Kylie in the very back looking unsurprised.”

This was also the first time the Eagles centre was meeting his younger brother’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift. According to Jason, before the meeting, his wife, Kylie, let him know that he had to be on his “best behaviour”.

When the time came for Jason to take his shirt off, Kylie attempted to prevent it. “I gave Kylie a heads-up. She said: ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I said: ‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this,’” he told his younger brother.

“She was already telling me to be on my best behaviour because we were meeting Taylor [Swift] ... I was like: ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar.’ This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm,” he recalled.

The Eagles player continued explaining that he didn’t think his wife was happy about him not following through on her wishes. “I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said.

However, the Grammy winner seemed to not have any problems with the antics, as Travis chimed in to reveal his girlfriend’s reaction. “Well, Tay said she absolutely loves you,” the tight end revealed.