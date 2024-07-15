Shannen Doherty finalized divorce from ex Kurt Iswarienko one day before death

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Shannen Doherty finalized her divorce from ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko one day before her death.

According to court documents obtained by People, the late Charmed actor agreed to a “default or uncontested dissolution” of her marriage to the 50-year-old photographer, hinting that they had finalized their split out of court, and signed a filing to waive spousal support on 12 July, just a day before her death.

The documents stated: “The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court.”

Doherty and Iswarienko tied the knot in an intimate Malibu ceremony in October 2011. The nuptials aired on the season finale of their WEtv reality series, Shannen Says, which chronicled their wedding planning process. It was the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor’s third marriage after previous short-lived unions to actor Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994 and poker player Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003.

“Marriage to me is such a gigantic commitment that it’s not something I’d ever go into lightly anymore,” Doherty told People a year before the wedding. “I’ve learned my lesson.”

After 11 years of marriage, she filed for divorce in April 2023, with her publicist Leslie Sloane sharing the reason on her behalf. “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” Sloane said, alleging that the photographer’s agent was a key factor in their divorce at the time. “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option.”

According to the divorce filing, the couple separated in January of that year, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. At the time, Doherty requested spousal support and asked the court not to award it to the photographer. The pair share no children.

Iswarienko reportedly signed the documents on 13 July, the day she died. News of her death was revealed by the late actor’s publicist.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Sloane said in a statement. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

For the past few years, Doherty underwent treatments, after first being diagnosed with the disease in 2015. Although she entered remission two years after her diagnosis, she revealed her cancer had returned in 2020, but this time around, it was stage 4 cancer.