Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Shannen Doherty has filed for divorce from her husband Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage.

Doherty and Iswarienko, who is a photographer, tied the knot in October 2011. They have, however, reportedly been separated since January this year. They do not have any children.

According to TMZ, which obtained Doherty’s divorce filing, the Charmed alum, 52, is seeking spousal support from Iswarienko.

The outlet also reported the couple did not sign a pre-nuptial agreement prior to their wedding.

Doherty’s representative Leslie Sloane confirmed the news in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, noting that “divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted”.

Sloane continued: “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option.”

The Independent has reached out to Doherty and Iswarienko’s representatives for comment.

Prior to the announcement, Doherty shared a cryptic post on Instagram with her 1.9 million followers.

The message reads: “The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect.”

The Beverly Hills 90210 star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Two years later, she went into remission.

In a 2020 appearance on Good Morning America, Doherty revealed that her cancer had returned as stage four.

Doherty has previously been married to Ashley Hamilton, from 1993 till 1994, and Rick Solomon, from 2002 to 2003.