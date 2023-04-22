Prince William ‘has no interest’ in speaking to Prince Harry before King’s coronation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince William reportedly has “no interest” in speaking to Prince Harry before King Charles and Camilla’s coronation next month.

The Duke of Sussex wrote about their fraught relationship in his memoir Spare, which was released in January this year.

Harry alleged that William once “knocked me to the floor” during an argument about Meghan in 2019.

While promoting the deeply personal book, the duke remained non-commital about attending the coronation during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

At the time, he said there was “a lot to be discussed” with the royal family and that the “ball is in their court”.

On 13 April, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry would fly to the UK for the ceremony. Meanwhile, Meghan and the couple’s children will remain in California.

A source close to the family has told Entertainment Tonight that William is “still upset about Harry’s book”, calling Spare “a betrayal”.

They said: “[William] feels it was a betrayal and he has no interest in communicating with Harry before the coronation about their disagreements.

“The relationship is still fractured, and it is unclear when they will be able to mend fences.”

The Independent has contacted William and Harry’s representatives for comment.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since relocated to Montecito, California.

During a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan claimed that a senior member of the royal family had speculated about the skin colour of their son Archie.

The release of Harry and Meghan’s six-part Netflix docuseries in December last year further widened the rift between the family.

During one episode, Harry claimed that William “screamed and shouted” at him during a “terrifying” row at Sandringham after a meeting was called to decide his and Meghan’s royal duties going forward.

William has not yet publicly commented on any of the allegations made by Harry.