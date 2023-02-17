Shaquille O’Neal defends Rihanna over Super Bowl critics: ‘Shut your face’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shaquille O’Neal has taken a stance against Rihanna’s haters after the singer was criticised by former president Donald Trump for her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The legendary basketball star recently praised the pregnant singer’s halftime show performance as he hit out against critics “disrespecting” the nine-time Grammy Award winner.

“All you people disrespecting my Rihanna, shut your face. Shut it up,” he said during Tuesday’s episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. “We’re living in a world where people got too much freedom. Keep your f***ing thoughts to yourself.”

“She did a wonderful job, she’s pregnant, she blessed it, she did her thing, she didn’t fall,” he continued. “Just leave it there. All you superstars that’s disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face. Shut it up.”

The basketball star went on to say that if Rihanna was his girlfriend, he would have to “get at” any “rappers” or “presidential candidates” for criticising the singer’s halftime show performance.

O’Neal added that he even witnessed Rihanna’s 13-minute concert for himself at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. “I was there,” he said. “It was beautiful. She did a great job. I didn’t know she was pregnant until she bust out, but leave her alone.”

The four-time NBA champ concluded his message by giving Rihanna a round of applause. “Rihanna,” O’Neal said, clapping. “Thank you. That was my first time I’ve ever seen you perform, you did a great job. I love you, we all love you. All you other people, shut your damn mouth.”

“All you people that got something to say, shut the f*** up,” he said.

Although O’Neal didn’t name Donald Trump directly, his praise for Rihanna comes after the former US president attacked the superstar on social media.

Following her Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday 12 February, Trump lashed out at Rihanna on Truth Social. “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst halftime show in Super Bowl history,” he wrote.

“This after insulting far more than half of our nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language,” he continued, before included a dig at Rihanna’s outfit choice: “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”

Earlier that week, Trump had already referred to Rihanna as having “no talent” in a separate Truth Social post.

Despite the negative comments, Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show was still widely-acclaimed as she performed a 13-minute medley of some of her biggest hits. However, the biggest surprise of the night came when the Fenty Beauty founder revealed she’s pregnant with baby number two – just nine months after welcoming a baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna first sparked pregnancy speculation last week when she came out wearing a red jumpsuit zipped halfway up, and was seen rubbing her stomach during the performance – leading many fans to believe that she was sporting a baby bump.

Following the Super Bowl halftime show, a representative for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy announcement. The singer’s pregnancy news comes after she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022.