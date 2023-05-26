Sharon Stone, 65, stuns in ‘natural’ new bikini photo

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Stone has been praised after posting a mirror selfie while wearing a bright green leopard-print bikini.

The Basic Instinct star, 65, declared she is “ready for summer” as she recently shared the photograph of herself wearing sunglasses and posing in front of a mirror in her home.

In the background is a large print of Marilyn Monroe, as well as several sculptures on furniture, as well as her dog on a sofa.

She received a number of compliments from friends and followers for posting the selfie, which comes two months after she celebrated her 65th birthday.

Fashion designer Vera Wang – who similarly wowed fans after sharing photographs of herself in a crop top and shorts at the age of 70 – left a string of fire emojis in the comments, as did Michelle Pfeiffer.

Kelly Rowland also added fire emojis, as well as commenting: “GET IT.”

Comedian Abby Feldman wrote: “More like Sharon Stonecold FOX!”

Fans gushed over Stone’s toned physique, with one person writing: “OMG dear lord Jesus let this be my future!”

Another said: “Iconic! I turned 54 on 12 June and you are [an] inspiration! Love you forever!”

Some keen-eyed commenters noted the look on Stone’s Boston terrier Bandit in the background and posted cry-laughing emojis.

Comedian Whitney Cummings wrote: “The dog’s side-eye lol.”

On her birthday, Stone joked that she underwent plastic surgery to mark the occasion when she posted a photo in which her lips appeared dramatically pouty.

The “work” she had done was thanks to Wax Lips, a cherry-flavoured candy in the shape of oversized, red lips.

She wrote: “I did it. Finally. For my birthday I went Hollywood. Sometimes u get EXACTLY what u wish for.”

(Getty Images)

Last year, Stone opened up about ageing and recalled how she used to get Botox often until she suffered a stroke.

She told Vogue Arabia: “There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain haemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make one side of my face come up again.”

Since then, the actor said she swore off cosmetic surgery, adding that anti-ageing procedures have transformed from a “cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need”.