Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has revealed that she has gone into “early labour”.

The 28-year-old, who announced her pregnancy in October 2022, recently told her fans that the child would arrive sometime in March – but it seems she wasn’t expecting to go into labour quite so soon.

Sharing a video to Instagram on Monday (6 March), the reality TV shared that she arrived at a photo shoot she was starring in and unexpectedly went into early labour.

She captioned the post: "Soooo what started as a ‘come to work with me reel, turned into a ‘come to the hospital with me’ reel,” she wrote, explaining that the video diary she was recording with the original intention of documenting her day at the photo shoot, quickly became about the baby’s arrival.

“I had my last job before baby this morning, an international women’s day panel, and just before my cab arrived, things took a turn and I was on the way to the hospital, and have been told I’m in early labour.”

In the video, Phillips can be seen arriving at the photoshoot and having her makeup applied by professionals before the video cuts to her in a taxi with a worried look on her face.

In the next shot, she is seen being pushed in a wheelchair through a hospital corridor and then eventually, Phillips is seen in a hospital bed, smiling at the camera as nurses carry out tests.

She added: “@annalingis went from make up artist to midwife REAL QUICK!”

Phillips revealed that the baby has not yet arrived and that she had been discharged to rest at home.

“Home now, baby still tucked up nicely, and waiting for nature to do its thang.”

The baby’s due date comes as Phillips confronts the prospect of becoming a single parent.

In January, it was reported that the baby’s father, Billy Webb, 29, had been arrested. The Metropolitan Police confirmed to Metro.co.uk that he was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column on 10 February, Phillips said that the “baby’s father isn’t around” after “a challenging few weeks”.

Webb and Phillips had reportedly been dating for two and a half years.

“My main focus has always been just to prepare for the birth and try to be as calm as possible,” she admitted. “I’m good at just saying, ‘Right, the show must go on’.