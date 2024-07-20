Support truly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh has confirmed that she is dropping her father’s surname.

The 18-year-old previously filed for her legal name to be changed from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie on her recent birthday in May, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

She has now published an announcement in the Los Angeles Times as part of the legal process.

According to California law, a judge can only approve a petition to change someone’s name one month after they have published legal forms in a newspaper.

Shiloh’s younger sister Vivienne also seems to have dropped Pitt from her surname, according to the programme for Broadway play The Outsiders.

The 15-year-old, who is part of the production team for the play alongside mother Angelina, is named in the official programme as Vivienne Jolie.

open image in gallery Announcement: Shiloh, 18, is thought to be the first of the couple’s children to officially start the name change process ( Getty Images )

In 2023, the former couple’s daughter Zahara, 19, also appeared to have decided to no longer use her father’s surname, as she was introduced to her university’s sorority as Zahara Marley Jolie.

However Shiloh is thought to be the first of the former couple’s children to embark on the legal process required to officially change names.

Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 60, got together in 2004 after meeting on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith and married in 2014. They share six children together: Zahara, Shiloh, 20-year-old Pax, 22-year-old Maddox and twins Vivienne and Knox.

open image in gallery Change: Vivienne, left, recently only used her mother’s surname in a Broadway programme ( AFP via Getty Images )

The couple announced their split in 2016, and the break-up has been an acrimonious one.

Jolie is thought to have filed for divorce after an incident on a September 2016 private flight from France to Los Angeles.

Court filings obtained by The New York Times claimed that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her”. It also claimed that “he poured beer on Jolie” and “poured beer and red wine on the children”.

Pitt vehemently denied the claims at the time, and was never charged following an investigation into the allegations.

The actors became embroiled in a further legal row in 2021 when Pitt sued Jolie for “secretly” selling her shares in French winery Château Miraval, which they bought together during their relationship.

Jolie’s legal team recently issued a statement asking Pitt to end the battle so that their family can “heal”. This came after a Los Angeles judge ruled Jolie would have to submit eight years’ worth of non-disclosure agreements as part of the ongoing dispute.