Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sienna Miller has revealed the reason why she is leaving New York City and moving to her hometown of London this summer.

The Extrapolations actor, 41, who is British but has lived in New York for many years, has said a recent – but father unfortunate – incident confirmed to her that it was time to move back to the UK.

Speaking to Bruce Bozzi on his Table For Two podcast, Miller explained that she was initially “in love” with New York when she was 18 and found it a “powerful place”.

But more recently, she said she had “fallen out of love” with the city she currently lives in with her 10-year-old daughter, Marlowe, who she shares with her ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge.

When asked by the host what’s driving her back to the UK, Miller recalled a hugely off-putting incident that occurred soon after buying her home.

“I’ve rented for years. My kid has moved from place to place to place, it’s nomadic and that’s what it is to be an actor,” she said. “But I was like, no, New York is home, so I bought a place in the West Village.”

Miller continued: “A week after moving in, I opened the front door to take my daughter to school and there was a human s*** on my doorstep.

“I just hoisted her over the human s*** and took her to the bus.”

Sienna Miller said that spotting human faeces on the streets of New York pushed her to move back to London (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Sienna added: “You can never unfeel the weight of a human s***.”

The Anatomy of a Scandal actor continued: “And I grew up in England where there’s a national health service, so [the fact that] people who are in need of help [here] can’t get it becomes increasingly sad.

“And then lockdown drills at school. I didn’t grow up with guns.”

She said that after the pandemic, she was forced to “reevaluate” her “priorities” after loved ones similarly made the decision to leave.

“Honestly, after the pandemic, so many people that I love left the city and went back home,” she shared. “I was in New York for the pandemic and being far away from my family was rough with no opportunity to get back.”

She added that her priority was to be “close to the people I love”.